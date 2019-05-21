Tuesday forecast for Austin: A line of storms were moving toward the Interstate 35 corridor by 6:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar images show.

The storms, which are giving the area a 60% chance of rain during the day, are expected to leave east out of Austin by 11 a.m., forecasters said. Skies will gradually clear up again throughout the day when temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 88 degrees, they said.

South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon. They could have gusts as strong as 25 mph, forecasters said.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy at night with a low around 70.

The rest of the week will be hot and windy, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 89. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. They could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75. South-southeast winds blowing around 15 mph at night could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 88. South-southeast winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74. South-southeast winds blowing around 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 87. South-southeast winds blowing around 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 73. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 88. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a high near 90.