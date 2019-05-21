Nancy Bullard, an English teacher at Stephenville High School, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year during Monday's meeting of the Stephenville ISD board of trustees.

Bullard recently finished her administration certification and took over leading the literary criticism UIL team.

SISD Superintendent Matt Underwood said that “nobody wanted to touch” the literary criticism team because the previous teacher led the team to state every year.

“She picked it up and kept going. It’s amazing how many kids she was responsible for going to UIL state meet,” Underwood said of Bullard.

He also said that someone described Bullard as a “quiet, unassuming, yet outstanding teacher,” and he agrees.

Several recognitions and proclamations were also given on Monday night.

Brock Boehm received the core value of “Relationships” who told Justin Monk to “keep fighting the good fight” during his fundraiser.

Officer Benny Payne received the core value of “Initiative” for coordinating with the PTO to get new lumber donated to make new picnic tables for students at Henderson Junior High.

Mason Tulley received state recognition in the Duke University TIP Program.

The Stephenville High School Wind Ensemble had the distinguished performance in the UIL state ensemble festival.

The BASS Club state qualifiers were recognized along with Stephenville High School DECA students who competed at the state or national competition level and FFA students who competed in the state or national competition level.

Alee Mainord was recognized for being the state qualifier for Honeybee golf.

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jacket golf team was recognized for being regional qualifiers.

Theater was recognized for being named the state theater championship and one act play advanced out of district to the bi-district round.

For theatrical design, Lauren Pope, Maeci Ray and Kacie Everett were given a core value of excellence for winning state.

Students in Skills USA and students in UIL were recognized for their accomplishments.

The Honeybee soccer team was recognized for being state champs and Ciara Johnston was recognized for being the UIL state tournament MVP.

The Yellow Jacket soccer team was recognized for being bi-district area regional quart semifinal champion regional runner-up.

The Stephenville High School track team received recognition for being state qualifiers.

Students on the VASE team were recognized for being state medalists.

In welding, Maverick London was recognized for receiving third place out of 300 in the GMAW (Gas/Metal/Arc/Welding) at the Wichita Falls American Welding Society Contest.