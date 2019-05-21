Charity Whitworth is Huston Academy’s 2019 valedictorian.

Born and raised in Stephenville, Whitworth previously attended Stephenville High School before going to Huston Academy.

She was on the SHS Stingerette Drill Team, and at Huston Academy, she was on the yearbook staff, Prom Committee and prom court.

One of Whitworth’s best memories from high school was when she was a freshman and a member of the stings. One of her best memories from Huston is when she attended prom this year.

“I went with my boyfriend and it was the first time he went and they had karaoke and he sang,” she said.

She said one of her biggest achievements was finishing six online classes from February to last Tuesday, May 14.

Whitworth said being named valedictorian feels "really good, but at the same time, kind of surprising."

After graduation, she plans to move to Colorado to live with her mom.