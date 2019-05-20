Rainey Johnson has been named White Horse Christian Academy’s 2019 valedictorian.

Johnson is originally from Grandview and was homeschooled, but she found White Horse in Stephenville and knew she had to go to school there because it fit in well with her future plans.

“I really enjoyed being able to be in a school environment again and I am going to Tarleton so I decided to go ahead and move there and just live at home and go to college,” she said.

Johnson participates in rodeo, and said she enjoyed the school's daily devotionals and playing volleyball during breaks.

She said her biggest accomplishments are “maintaining over a 4.0 GPA” and being valedictorian.

She is also proud for already completing a year of college while still in high school.

After graduation, Johnson plans to attend Tarleton State University where she will major in legal studies and minor in business.

She plans to finish her time at Tarleton in two years and then go on to law school.

When asked how it felt to be named valedictorian, Johnson said, “it’s rewarding.

"All of my hard work has been paid off," she said. "It makes it feel like it was worth it, all of those years of working hard in school.”