Nothing feels more like summer than a night under the big Texas sky listening to great music.

And in keeping with a years-long tradition, Texstar Ford will once again host its annual summer concert series at Stephenville City Park.

The series will kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, with a performance by Peter Mayer, Scott Kirby and Brendan Mayer during the start of Moo-La Fest.

“These guys are great,” said Doug Montgomery, owner of Texstar Ford. “Peter Mayer has been Jimmy Buffet’s lead guitar player for over 25 years. Scott Kirby is one of my favorites; great singer and songwriter.”

The series will continue with Gene Watson on June 13, Moe Bandy on June 27, Larry Joe Taylor and Davin James on July 4, Ricky Skaggs on July 18 and Gary P. Nunn and Davin James on Oct. 12.

“Ricky Skaggs is now in the Country Music Hall of Fame and he is making his annual pilgrimage back to Stephenville,” Montgomery said. “And of course the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the same without Larry Joe and Davin James. They are a lot of fun.”

The concerts are free and residents are invited to bring blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks to enjoy during the performances.