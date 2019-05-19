NAMI-Texas awarded grant from Texas Bar Foundation

According to a news release, the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Texas (NAMI-Texas) has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Texas Bar Association for the development, production and distribution of the sixth edition of the book, “Texas Criminal Procedure and the Offender with Mental Illness: An Analysis and Guide.”

Texas Tech School of Law Paul Whitfield Horn Professor Brian Shannon has agreed to draft the sixth edition of the guide book on a pro bono basis. “I’m delighted by the grant for the new edition and honored that the books are widely used by judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys in cases across the state,” Shannon said.

According to the release, since 1993, the Texas Bar Foundation has provided grants to NAMI-Texas for five previous editions of the guide book. Shannon and late Texas Tech School of Law Horn Professor Daniel Benson donated their time to research, write and produce the first four editions, while Shannon authored the fifth edition.

“This publication project is intended to promote the ends of justice by being an important educational tool,” said Greg Hansch, NAMI-Texas interim executive director. “There often is a lack of understanding about many of the issues faced by persons with mental illness – particularly when those persons are caught up in the criminal justice system. These books help the courts and lawyers better understand a complex area of the law.”

Shannon is recognized throughout the U.S. as an expert on mental health law. In 2018 he was appointed to a two-year term on the State of Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health, which was established to assist the Texas Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals to better serve people with mental health issues.

A member of the School of Law faculty since 1988, Shannon has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades and also served as associate dean for academic affairs (2001-07). He is a board appointee for StarCare Specialty Health System (formerly Lubbock Regional MHMR Center), where he has served for more than 25 years. He has also served on the boards of Advocacy, Inc. (now Disability Rights Texas), and the Texas Council of Community Centers. He is an elected member of the American Law Institute and was the 2008-09 president of the Lubbock Area Bar Association. He is a past chair of the State Bar of Texas Disability Issues Committee, and former Gov. Rick Perry appointed him to four terms on the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (2003-11).

AC among 20 institutions participating in Guided Pathways Project

The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) announced that 20 institutions, including Amarillo College, were selected to participate in a new two-year project, "Strengthening Guided Pathways and Career Success by Ensuring Students Are Learning." The Guided Pathways project is designed to build institutional capacity to ensure students are learning, and it also champions career preparation and completion.

“AAC&U is thrilled to partner with the selected Guided Pathways institutions to promote student success and demonstrate the ways in which community colleges are vital to our nation’s strength – serving as engines of discovery, innovation, and social mobility,” said AAC&U President Lynn Pasquerella.

As the leading national association focused on quality in undergraduate education, AAC&U, in collaboration with the Center for Community College Student Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin, will work with the 20 institutional participants to strengthen designs of project-based and applied learning experiences, according to a news release. They will also work to assess student achievement of learning outcomes to advance equity and student success goals along guided pathways.

The Guided Pathways framework is composed of four main practice areas: (1) mapping pathways to student end goals; (2) helping students choose and enter a program pathway; (3) keeping students on path; and (4) ensuring that students are learning.

“If we, as a nation, are going to close equity gaps in student outcomes, we must engage in collaborative and comprehensive efforts to help institutions that serve our most diverse students enhance their existing structures and practices to fully prepare students for success,” said Tia Brown McNair, AAC&U Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Student Success.