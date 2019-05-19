Carter Abney looked at his younger New Home teammates and felt empathy. Whenever the inexperienced Leopards made the expected mistakes, Abney could only assure them that it gets better with time.

A younger Abney learned this as a freshman, getting his first start as the varsity team’s only true point guard.

“He walked into high school and got handed the ball by our seniors who basically said, ‘Don’t screw it up,’” Leopards coach and father Koby Abney said.

Carter Abney went from a meek freshman to an experienced, confident senior, helping the Leopards to back-to-back appearances in the Region I-1A tournament. To cap off a stellar high school career, Carter Abney is the LSV boys basketball player of the year.

“As a coach, it’s awesome because he’s worked his tail off. He’s the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever coached, hands down,” Koby Abney said.

Carter averaged 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals in his final prep season. The District 6-1A MVP and two-time TABC all-state choice ended his high school campaign with 2,490 career points, which makes him 57th among all-time scorers in the state of Texas.

“I felt like I was more of the player I always dreamed I would be when I grew older,” Carter Abney said. “I felt like a lot of it came together, and it was just so exciting and fun to get to do it with all of my friends.”

Whereas the game of basketball has become more shooter-oriented, Carter Abney, who made the LSV preseason team, is what Koby Abney referred to as a true point guard. He can handle the ball and get it to the open man through set or his playmaking ability.

As a senior, his role evolved into more of a scorer because that’s what the Leopards required. Having ball-handing skills certainly didn’t hurt. For Carter Abney, having that versatility is what it means to be a true point guard.

“Every point guard’s different. There’s some that are more about getting assists and needing to score, but I think a true point guard does what the team needs: passing and scoring,” he said. “Just getting everyone involved. Being a huge leader is important as a point guard.”

A big part of Carter’s success as a leader was his ability to relate to his teammates. He channeled those emotions he felt as a young player and used it to get his team going. Just as he began to build up confidence over the next three years, Carter saw his teammates mature, especially after beating state runner-up Jayton 60-53 during a holiday tournament in December.

“Winning games like that just helps the younger guys realize that we are good enough, we should be ranked and we should be playing and beating good teams,” he said. “It was good and put things in perspective for some of the younger guys who maybe didn’t believe yet.”

That was the game that allowed the Leopards to pick up some steam. New Home (30-6) made it to the regional quarterfinals before losing to Borden County 75-57.

Carter Abney will go to South Plains College in the fall with plans to transfer to Texas Tech. Though he’ll be gone, his contributions to the Leopards program will always be remembered.

“He’s been voted by his teammates as the person who most exemplifies our core characteristics for three years in a row,” Koby Abney said. “When your teammates look at you and they see that, that’s the legacy that you’re leaving behind. ...That’s going to last a lot longer than a lot of other stuff.”