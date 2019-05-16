One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident just after 5 a.m. Wednesday on US Hwy. 67 in Comanche County, two miles east of Proctor.

Comanche resident Carla Ontiveros, 19, died at the scene. She was just one day shy of her 20th birthday.

According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ontiveros was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Fiesta when it veered into the westbound lane and struck a 2008 Ford F350 pickup driven by Humberto Garcia, 39, of Stephenville.

Garcia was transported to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

His passenger, Hipolito Gonzalez, 41, of Stephenville, was transported to Comanche County Medical Center in serious condition.

A gofundme page has been set up to help Ontiveros’ family raise money for funeral expenses.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $1,000 had been raised.