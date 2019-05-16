Seven Texas Health hospitals received A grades for patient safety, according to national performance measures from the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, published by The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog organization uses publicly available quality and safety measures, as well as a demonstrated strong leadership commitment to creating a safe care environment for patients, to come up with the letter grades, which range from A to F.

"At Texas Health, patient safety is our top priority, and we're constantly working to reduce harm," said Sheri Winsper, M.S.N., R.N., MSHA, Hospital Channel chief quality officer. "We have numerous safety programs in place to help us reach our goal of zero harm, including Reliable Care BlueprintingTM, the Reliability Coach program and our Error Prevention Tools. "

Texas Health hospitals that received A grades are:

•Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville

•Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

•Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

•Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

•Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

•Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest

•Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.