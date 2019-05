The Riley Stephens Memorial Post 7835 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary presented the Young American Creative Patriotic Art first, second and third place winners at Bluff Dale High School on May 9. Pictured from left: Janell Maiorka, art teacher; Haley Vanaken, third place winner; Adrienne Hughes, first place; Christian Nagel, second place; Elizabeth Tubbs, VFW Auxiliary; and Dolly Shepard, VFW Auxiliary