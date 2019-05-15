Nine Tarleton State University ROTC Texan Battalion Cadets were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in May 9 ceremonies on the Stephenville campus.

Cadets must complete their undergraduate degree, including a military science curriculum, and pass a physical fitness test, to be commissioned.

Keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Gregory Cheney, Commander of the Texas Army National Guard, called the commissioning a prestigious occasion.

“The transformation you are about to see as the shoulder boards of the rank of second lieutenant are pinned on and the oaths are given marks the transformation into a significant profession, the profession of arms,” he said. “These ROTC graduates have volunteered to be a part of that profession of arms, to protect the people, the Constitution and the freedoms of the United States of America.”

Recently commissioned Texan Battalion Cadets, their degree, Texas hometown and military duty status are:

• 2nd Lt. Adam Arata, bachelor’s in history, Manahawkin, N.J., active duty infantry officer.

• 2nd Lt. Katie Bull, bachelor’s in kinesiology, China Spring, Texas, active duty engineer officer.

• 2nd Lt. Asmita Gurung, bachelor’s in nursing, Fort Worth, active duty nursing officer.

• 2nd Lt. Taylor Henry, bachelor’s in history, Stephenville, active duty military intelligence officer.

• 2nd Lt. Austin Laughlin, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Wichita Falls, Texas, Texas Army National Guard infantry officer.

• 2nd Lt. Michael Murray, bachelor’s in criminal justice, Plano, Army National Guard military police officer.

• 2nd Lt. Garret Pluhar, bachelor’s in construction science, Killeen, active duty aviation.