An Erath County Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries.

Pablo Rodriguez Alejandres, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Stephenville police and is being held at the Erath County Jail.

“We got a Crime Stoppers tip that he was going to be at Walgreens on Wednesday morning, so we set up surveillance,” said Lt. Don Miller. “He never showed up at Walgreens but we caught him in close proximity. He was surprised.”

Alejandres is linked to 10 burglaries in Erath County, but is suspected in as many as 20, authorities say.

Investigators with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office searched for Alejandres for at least two weeks prior to his arrest.

“He is a thorn in our side,” Sheriff Matt Coates told the E-T in a previous interview. “He has broken into sheds, vehicles and houses and steals everything known to man. We are sick and tired of chasing him and we want him caught.”

Alejandres has been charged with burglary of a habitation. His bond has not yet been set.