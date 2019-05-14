A retired teacher now suffering from dementia and heart problems was rescued from a fire last week that nearly destroyed her home.

Ruby Knaack, a former special education teacher with SISD, is recovering from smoke inhalation but is expected to survive, according to her son Darrow Cannon.

Cannon said a passerby alerted him to the fire at his mother’s house on CR 386 about 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Cannon, who lives in a mobile home on land near his mother’s home, found her lying on the floor.

“She was conscious but there was a lot of heavy smoke,” Cannon said. “Someone heard me holler and they helped me pull her out (of the house).”

Knaack was released after spending the night in the hospital.

Cannon said the home is not a total loss, but much of it was destroyed.

A benefit for Ruby Knaack has been set up at TexasBank and McCoy’s Building Supply.

“We need all the help we can get,” Cannon said.