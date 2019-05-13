Investigators with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office are trying to track down a man linked to a string of burglaries.

Pablo Rodriguez Alejandres has been tied to 10 burglaries in Erath County, but is suspected in as many as 20, authorities say.

“He is a thorn in our side,” said Sheriff Matt Coates. “He has broken into sheds, vehicles and houses and steals everything known to man. We are sick and tired of chasing him and we want him caught.”

Alejandres is about 5’7”, 150 pounds and has a marijuana leaf tattoo on the back of his right hand. He is also fond of wearing a lot of stolen jewelry and nail polish, according to Sgt. Investigator Ben Moore.

Moore said Alejandres is a suspect in a burglary last Friday on U.S. Hwy. 281.

“He has been active on 281 and FM 205,” Moore said. “We think he is using creeks and walking trails to hide. We have been trying to find him for two weeks - the rain has really hampered are efforts.”

Moore said Alejandres is currently homeless.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Erath County Crime Stoppers at 254-965-CASH.

If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.