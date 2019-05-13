Interstate 35 (Travis County): Various closures on the southbound frontage road between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one northbound right lane between Riverside Drive and 15th Street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound right lane will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday; the Oltorf exit will remain open. The southbound right lane will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, and the entrance before the Oltorf exit will also be closed. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at William Cannon Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road for 400 feet after the William Cannon exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. One southbound left turn lane will be closed at William Cannon from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed across William Cannon from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Frontage road reduced to one lane between U.S. 290 and St. Johns from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and the entrance ramp at St. Johns will be closed. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until mid-June; traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost Drive through May.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The frontage roads in both directions are one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop, and only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August. One lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through August.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Reduced to one southbound left lane under Posey Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound lanes will be closed under Posey from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday; traffic will detour to the frontage road and proceed to the next entrance ramp. The northbound left lane will be closed approaching Posey from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes will be closed under Posey Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday; traffic will detour to the frontage road and proceed to the next entrance ramp. The southbound right lane will be closed approaching Posey from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound right lane will be closed approaching Posey from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; the frontage road will also be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed approaching Posey from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, and the frontage road will also be closed; exit McCarty Lane (southbound) or York Creek Road (northbound) and follow posted detour.

U.S. 183: Right lane closed both directions between New Hope Road and Lakeline Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday nights. The northbound lanes will be closed under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday; traffic will go through the signal at MLK and the turnarounds at MLK will also be closed. The right lane will be closed in both directions between Lamar Boulevard and Burnet Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. One northbound lane will be closed between Patton Avenue and Vargas Road from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Purple Sage Drive and U.S. 290 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to two lanes between Clock Tower Drive and Interstate 35 until further notice.

U.S. 290: The eastbound left lane will be closed near Scenic Brook Drive from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound frontage road left lane will be closed between Manchaca Road and Packsaddle Pass from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 95: One lane traffic control with flaggers between FM 1331 and County Road 347 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. One lane traffic control with flaggers between County Road 124 and County Road 346 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Texas 130: The left lane will be closed in both directions across Gilleland Creek from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The northbound right lane will be closed between Howard Lane and Cameron Road from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed across Parmer Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound right lane will be closed between Cameron and Howard from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Cameron and Parmer from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Cameron and Pecan Street from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The left lane will be closed across Gilleland Creek from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday nights; closures will be northbound Thursday, southbound Friday and in both directions Saturday night. The right lane on the frontage road north of Pecan Street will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Single lane closures in both directions between Davis Lane and South Bay Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Windsor Road and Westover Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, and the Windsor entrance will also be closed.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The right lane in both directions between the Travis County line and Loop 1 from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Willis Creek through May 23.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June (except Memorial Day).

RM 2222 : The eastbound right lane will be closed east of Paradox Cove for 300 feet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Bonaventure Drive and McNeil Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Bulian Drive and Blueridge Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers will control traffic as needed at Camp Craft Road and at Eanes School Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 2439 (Hunter Road): Various right lane closures in both directions between Center Point Road and Posey Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic controlled by flaggers as needed.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through June 24. Detour via Walker Street or Ponca Street.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through June 7. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice; detour provided.

Howard Lane (Gregg Manor Road): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through May; detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through May; detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice; use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Manor Road: Reduced to one westbound lane under U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Oltorf Street: Alternating closures in all directions at Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August; detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until May 18; posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thompson Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday; detour via Dalton Lane.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August; detour via Bolm Road.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed approaching Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. One eastbound left turn lane will be closed across Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.