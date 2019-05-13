The Stephenville Music Club met May 9 in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church. In keeping with this year's theme, "Broadway Melodies," Vicki Keith presented an overview of Broadway shows from 2000 and its music. Musical selections were performed by club members Tim Turnbeaugh, Amy Douglas, Vicki Keith, Robin Anderson, Becca Anderson, Marion Cole, Gloriana Tadlock, Christine Anderson and Elaine Smith. Following the program, a covered dish lunch was enjoyed by all. For more information about the Stephenville Music Club call 254-968-8362.