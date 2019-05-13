Outstanding 4-H and FFA high school students received prominent recognition for their dedication to agriculture through AgTexas Farm Credit Services’ fourth annual AgYouth Banquet on May 8 in Granbury.

Five students were selected among 18 honorees to each receive a $1,000 scholarship from AgTexas Farm Credit, which created the program. Those students are Alexis Nanny from Hillsboro FFA, Madelie Makovy from Ennis FFA, Elaine Polster from Hamilton FFA, Ryan Schronk from Grandview FFA and Troy (David) Cooper from Cisco FFA.

Area honorees included Jake Bagby from Stephenville FFA, Lacie McKinzie from Brock FFA, Mackenzie Brister from Hico FFA, Elaine Polster from Hamilton FFA and David Cooper from Cisco FFA.

Of these, Hallie Kleman, Elaine Polster and David Cooper each received a $1,000 scholarship. In addition. In addition, each of the 36 honorees received a $100 Visa gift card.

“Wednesday evening, we honored some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” said AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. “These students represent the next generation of agriculture in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”