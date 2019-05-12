For the fourth consecutive summer, Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for the Industrial History of Texas is participating in the Blue Star Museum program, offering free admission to active and retired military members and their families.



The program kicks off Saturday, May 18 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.



Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.