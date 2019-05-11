AUSTIN – Texas leaders have joined forces to encourage all Texans to wear pink Tuesday, May 14, in support of Texas women during National Women’s Health Week.



Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, the first woman to be appointed executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services, and Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, are calling for all Texans to celebrate women, highlight women’s health programs and continue the conversation about improving women’s health across the board.



“Wear it big and wear it proud. Let’s take one day to put a stake in the ground for women’s health in Texas, show our support and let the world know Texas stands behind them,” said Dr. Phillips. “The time is now to move the needle forward on women’s health and re-energize our efforts through programs, ideas and open dialogue. Our team is steadfast in this work, and we’re working with our partners statewide to improve health for all women.”



“As we recognize Women’s Health Week, I am proud to report that funding for women's health is at an all-time high, and we are serving more women than ever before,” said Sen. Jane Nelson. “We will continue to make sure that women’s health services are available in communities across the state.”



National Women’s Health Week, May 12 to 18, is a nationally recognized week that serves as a reminder for women to make their health a priority and build positive health habits that improve lives.



“As leaders, innovators, parents and vital members of the workforce, healthy women are essential to a healthy and prosperous Texas,” said Dr. Hellerstedt.



The state is encouraging private companies, all branches of state government, schools, local governments and the general public to wear pink in honor and support of Texas women. State health officials urge women to take steps toward physical and mental health and to access the spectrum of health resources that may be available to them.



Texas HHS is launching a week of activities in support of Women’s Health Week and is encouraging the use of the #ISupportTexasWomen hashtag to highlight local efforts along with the #NWHW national hashtag. HHS employees statewide will wear pink and showcase their support through signage, photos and fliers.



