As today is the 49th anniversary of the Lubbock tornado of May 11, 1970, I wanted to recall a few things that happened before and after that historic date.

Nineteen days before the tornado hit, I was elected the youngest (37 years old) mayor of Lubbock. A bit of advice from a dear friend placed me in the mayor’s chair the day after the election.

Deaton Rigsby, who passed away earlier this week, was elected mayor pro-tem on the city council that same day, the seat I had held for the past four years. There was not a winner in the race for his place-three seat, therefore no one would move into that seat until after the run-off election about a month later.

I was considering a delay of my swearing-in as mayor until after the place-three seat was filled so the council could continue to operate with a full complement of members. I ran the idea by my good friend John Malouf and I’ll always remember his advice. He said, “Jim, the people of Lubbock have elected you mayor and I imagine they expect you to be sworn in just the way all previous mayors have been sworn in - the next day after the election.”

I was sworn in as mayor April 23. Nineteen days later, on May 11th. the tornado hit Lubbock. The run-off election that was to fill Rigby’s vacated council seat was held on May 23, 1970. Jack Baker won that open seat.

Many stories have been told and much has been written about the tremendous courage, resourcefulness and resiliency of the Lubbock citizens. I was privileged to see the positive spirit and united effort of all the citizens during the recovery from that tragedy and to be blessed with the opportunity to serve during those times.

The then city manager Bill Blackwell, now deceased, deserves immeasurable credit and praise for his outstanding work during the recovery efforts. He was responsible for having well qualified people in all city departments who worked smoothly, efficiently and tirelessly under his leadership.

Members of the city council were unique in applying their business expertise to the challenges facing the city. Rigsby owned an insurance agency and was knowledgeable about assessing damage and cost of property loss to businesses and homes. Morris Turner was a building contractor and his knowledge of building and repair of structures was greatly beneficial to the city and to its citizens. Lonnie Hollingsworth had a warm and close relationship with Lubbock’s Mexican-American community. Much damage was done to the Guadalupe neighborhood. Lonnie, who was the owner of L&H drug store set up a branch store in the Guadalupe area and spent a lot of time with the Mexican-American citizens and served as their contact with city government.

As mayor, I received a disproportionate amount of credit for the city’s splendid recovery. My service was not nearly as great as rumored when compared to the giants with whom I worked during those times.

My role can best be described by the following unsubstantiated story. Former Mayor “Dub” Rogers arrived back in Lubbock from California a few days after the tornado and a news reporter said to him, “Mr. Rogers, Granberry has surely been getting a lot of praise for his work in the recovery efforts after the tornado. Just what would you have done if you had been mayor when the tornado hit?” The former mayor adjusted his glasses, rolled his ever-present cigar around in his mouth and stated: “If I had been mayor, we wouldn’t have had that tornado.”

Please remember, either thank or blame John Malouf.

Edwina and I, our five kids, who were born in Lubbock, have the fondest memories of Lubbock and the great people there. Our halcyon years in Lubbock will always be remembered with much love for and appreciation of Lubbock and its citizens.

We moved back to East Texas in 1993 and currently live in Hideaway, Texas. This community is just four miles from Lindale where I lived during my early years.

Jim Granberry served as mayor of Lubbock from 1970-72 and was a member of the City Council from 1966-70.

