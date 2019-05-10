The Texas Highway Patrol was notified of a one-vehicle rollover on US Hwy. 67, three miles north of Dublin on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a woman’s death.

Upon arrival, troopers found that a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Shannon M. Hamilton, 37, of Comanche was traveling south on US 67 in the inside lane.

Hamilton was having mechanical issues with the Dodge which caused her to swerve to the right and travel off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment and rolling several times.

A passenger in the Durango, Susan M. Davenport, 29, of Gorman died at the scene and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bart Greenway.

The driver and a 13-year-old male passenger were transported to Harris Hospital in Stephenville with injuries and are in stable condition.

Two other passengers in the Dodge, Joseph McCartney, 67, was transported to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth by air ambulance, and a 14-year-old male was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth by air ambulance.

Both are in stable condition.