Stephenville High School has announced its top graduates - and Lauren Beaty is this year's valedictorian and Kaylee Dahl is the salutatorian.

Beaty has lived in Stephenville since she was four, and becoming valedictorian was her goal growing up.

“When I was in the fourth grade, my cousin was valedictorian of his senior class and I remember asking my parents, ‘Why does he get to stand up there and give a speech?’ They told me it was because he had the highest GPA and so that’s when I set the goal and was like, ‘Oh I want to do that too’ so it’s kind of cool to see the hard work of the past eight years being fulfilled,” she said.

Beaty was involved in POWERSET (Powerful Opportunities for Women Eager and Ready for Science, Engineering and Technology), choir and debate. She was also the National Honor Society president and was on the science UIL team, where she and her team made it to regionals for the three years that she was involved.

She’s proud of her achievement in varsity choir because they earned sweepstakes every year. She is also proud of receiving the pre-AP Spanish II student during her sophomore year and receiving the outstanding dual-credit U.S. history student during her junior year.

She said her favorite memories of high school are getting to spend time with people in her community as well as the relationships she’s built with her peers.

Following graduation, Beaty is going to Baylor University where she will major in science on a pre-med track. She also plans to go to medical school.

Dahl was born in California, then lived in Oregon until first grade when she made the move to Stephenville.

She was involved in basketball, band and DECA. She was also the NHS parliamentarian and president of POWERSET.

“[The extracurriculars] let me form a lot of great relationships. I made a lot of good friends," Dahl said.

Dahl is proud of her accomplishments in band and went to the Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest every year. She was also academic all-state for basketball and she just got back from an international competition in Orlando, Florida for DECA.

Dahl said she is proud to be named salutatorian, even though it required a lot of hard work.

“It obviously hasn’t been fun studying the entire way and things like that, but I think that it’s just really nice to see everything pay off and to get some recognition for all of the hard work that we put in,” she said.

Following graduation, Dahl is headed to ACU where she will study biochemistry on a pre-med track. She is also planning to go to medical school.