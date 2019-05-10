Allie Shaw, a prolific young artist, is featured in the latest Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council's student art exhibit on display at the Stephenville Public Library. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours.

Allie has studied under local teacher Lauren Betancur for two years, working to develop her skills and grow her appreciation of a variety of mediums and skills. Her favorite media is watercolor, and her latest exhibit features several original watercolor creations.

“Allie is a terrific young talent,” said CTFAC Executive Director Whitney Lee. “At nine years old, she exhibits a keen artistic eye and you can really watch her develop through the selection of pieces on display.”

Allie lives in Stephenville with her parents, Cory and Joanna, her twin sister Ella and her dog, aptly named LitteRedSinner. When she’s not creating visual art, Allie loves to write and has even worked to get a book published.

“Allie’s art brings much joy to her and we hope it does to you, too,” said Joanna.

Allie’s parents are hosting a reception at the library from 4-5 p.m. on May 21. The exhibit will be on display at the library through June.