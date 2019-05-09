The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Studio 6:14 with an official ribbon cutting. Located on the second floor of the SPARD Rec Hall, Studio 6:14 is a dance and performing arts studio offering classes in ballet, lyrical, tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theatre and AcroDance for ages 2 and up. Owner Brittany Thurman and staff strive to provide students with a wonderful dance experience and consider it a privilege to teach dance and to be able to help mold and shape young minds and bodies. Weekly adult dance series also offered.