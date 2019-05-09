Ranger College held the first of what will be an annual cutting and welding contest on April 26 in conjunction with the second annual Ranger College High School Workforce Fair. Students from 10 Texas school districts competed in the welding and cutting contest. Welding: 1st - JW Eppler; 2nd - Ethan Boren; 3rd - Ruben Mendoza. Cutting: 1st - Jack Cody; 2nd - Alejandro Tobias; 3rd - Austin Dill. Overall: Grand Champion - Alejandro Tobias; Reserve Champion - Jack Cody; 3rd - JW Eppler; 4th - Ethan Boren; 5th - Cason McGarity; 6th - Austin Dill; 7th - Jaret Pate; 8th - Dakota Moreno and 9th - Brooklyn Stephens.