Nikki’s Neat Eats, a family-owned bakery, opened in Dublin on Feb. 2.

The owner, Crystal DeHay, describes Nikki’s Neat Eats as “a mix between a bakery and a café.”

Located at 117 E. Blackjack, Nikki’s Neat Eats specializes in breads, pastries, pies, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies and cheesecakes.

But they don’t only sell sweets.

They also make fresh casseroles every week, along with sandwiches, wraps, stuffed avocados, chef salads and keto-friendly dishes.

Nikki’s Neat Eats has Texas-based coffee as well.

“One of our big things is that we’re ‘Go Texans’ so we try to make sure that our products are from Texas,” DeHay said. “We would like for them to be local, Erath County, but that’s not always possible so we try to do Texas-based products.”

DeHay said she got the idea to open a bakery because of her youngest daughter.

“When she was four, she was watching Cupcake Wars and decided she wanted to open a cupcakery and I had no clue what that was but since then, she’s been bent on opening a cupcakery, so we decided if we were going to have a cupcake business, we would have to have more than just cupcakes in order to sustain. We started playing around with what else we could make to sustain a cupcake business,” she said.

The family likes making casseroles so they decided to incorporate that into their bakery.

It didn’t take long for the business to grow either.

DeHay met with the Economic Development Corporation in October of 2018 and from there, the bakery took off.

“We went from having a cottage-based industry to where we just sold cinnamon rolls on weekends to bank funded by December of 2018,” she said.

DeHay’s two children, Lauren and Jasmine Becker, along with Jasmine’s friend, Jonnie Cozart, help her at her bakery as well. She said she prides herself on being a family-based business.

“We’re family-oriented, so family is a big deal for us,” she said. “We enjoy when families come in and you kind of see the diversity and that’s why for our casseroles, we kind of sell them as smalls because kids want chicken strips or something simple, so we have something that kids can get. Adults want something more complex so we want to be able to cater to the whole family; that’s really important to us.”

Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Delivery is also available.