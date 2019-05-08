Nineteen-year-old Corbyn Shaw was placed on probation Monday on a misdemeanor drug charge, Brown County Court at Law records state.

A day later, the Brownwood man was in trouble on a more serious charge — aggravated robbery.

Shaw was the second suspect arrested in what police said was an attempt to rob a man of marijuana early Tuesday morning. Shaw remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bond, Brown County Jail records state.

Police allege Shaw fled the scene of the attempted robbery at 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Bluffview. Police arrested another man, Stephen Tackett, 24, at the scene and obtained a warrant for Shaw’s arrest. Tackett, who was also charged with aggravated robbery, remained jailed Wednesday with no bond set.

According to a complaint filed by Brownwood police detective Brian Rice in Court at Law Sam Moss’ office:

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on a robbery call and detained Tackett, who agreed to speak with Rice. Tackett told Rice he was broke and needed money. Tackett said his friend Shaw told him he knew a person they could rob of marijuana which they could sell quickly to make a profit, Rice’s complaint states.

Tackett said he was carrying a shotgun and Shaw had a BB pistol that looked like a real gun, and a friend of Shaw’s drove the two to the Buffview apartment.

When the two got to the door, they put bandanas over their faces and knocked on the door, Tackett told Rice. When a man opened the for, Tackett hit the man over the head with the shotgun, causing his head to bleed, Tackett told Rice.

Tackett and King got into a scuffle and fell down the stairs, and Shaw fled after losing his hat and shoes, Tackett told Rice. Tackett said King beat him up after Shaw left.

Tackett said he had no idea of the identify of the person they were supposed to rob.

Police also arrested two people at the apartment on drug charges. Trevor King, 21, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $90,000, jail records state. Mckinzie Smith, 22, was arrested on identical charges and is free on bonds totaling $90,000.