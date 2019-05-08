Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien read a proclamation during Tuesday night’s city council meeting, declaring May 5-11 as National Small Business Week.

The proclamation that Svien read states in part, “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the cornerstones of our national promise” and that because small businesses and their owners have energy and passion for what they do, “when we support small businesses and marketplace trust, we create a community of trustworthy businesses.”

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and 28 million small businesses create nearly two out of every three jobs in the nation's economy.

National Small Business Week has been celebrated every year since 1963 with John F. Kennedy being the first president to sign the proclamation.

The Stephenville proclamation states that Stephenville will side with the Better Business Bureau in the national effort to help America’s small businesses by “encouraging best business practices in celebrating marketplace role models so that small business owners can continue to do what they do best: create jobs, help our economy and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today.”