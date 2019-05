The Stephenville Hospital Auxiliary met for its annual awards luncheon and officer installation on Wednesday at City Hall at City Limits. The 2019-20 officers are President Jan Vaughn, VP of Programs Darlene Adcock, VP of Membership Relations Vicki Cook, VP of Volunteer Services Bettye Key, VP of Projects Peggy Haney, VP of Gift Shop Relations Linda Henderson, Secretary Judith Meador, Treasurer Kay Hilburn and Historian/Parliamentarian Lynn Bradley.