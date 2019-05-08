Granbury Theatre Company will host the first ever Granbury Opry Radio Hour on Thursday, May 23, at the historic Granbury Opera House in downtown Granbury.

This is a fun and family-friendly original variety show including comedy, vocal guests and live band music set in the style of the old-time radio shows that would be recorded in front of an interactive audience.

There will be a free wine and cheese hospitality reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. before the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free, but tickets are required. Donations are welcome.

The reception is sponsored by D'Vine Wine and H-E-B.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.