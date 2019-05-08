The Colorado River returned to normal levels Monday morning in Bastrop and Smithville after a heavy dose of rainfall fell across the county, causing the river to rise above flood stage.

In Bastrop, the river crested at over 27.5 feet — nearly five feet above flood stage — on Saturday about 10 p.m., forcing the temporary closure of Fishermans Park. The river returned to its banks the next day before 9 p.m., according to data from the Lower Colorado River Authority.

In Smithville, the river crested at nearly 23 feet — three feet above flood stage — on Sunday about 5:30 a.m. and returned to its banks Monday morning, LCRA data shows.

The river authority said Monday afternoon that it expects flood levels in the Colorado River downstream from Austin to continue to be elevated due to runoff from the weekend’s rains. The LCRA is releasing storm runoff through floodgates or hydroelectric generation at Buchanan, Inks, Wirtz, Starcke, Mansfield and Tom Miller dams.

The river authority gave no indication as to when the floodgate operations would cease.

The river rising above flood stage levels was the result of rainfall that has already outpaced historical averages for the month of May. In the first five days of May, the National Weather Service recorded 4.79 inches of rainfall at its weather station at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, the official weather service station closest to Bastrop County. The historic rainfall average for the month of May recorded at that site is 4.05 inches, and .83 inches for the first five days of May.

According to data from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, which provides data to the National Weather Service, Smithville received 3.1 inches of rain over the weekend and Bastrop received 3.45 inches. The southern portions of Bastrop County received 1.5 inches and the northern portions received about 4 inches.

More rain in the forecast

The weather service is forecasting another rainy week that could extend the high levels of the Colorado River for several more days.

“As we look toward the coming week, it’s important to note the ground is saturated and we have more rain in the forecast,” the LCRA said in a news release. “LCRA will continue to closely monitor rainfall and inflows to the lakes, and is ready to respond as needed.”

Weather service meteorologists expect rain every day through the rest of the week across Central Texas and forecast that the region could generally receive between 1-3 inches, though some isolated areas could receive up to 4 or 5 inches. But predicting exactly which areas will receive the heavier rains is difficult, meteorologists said.

“That solely depends on where the heavier rains decide to develop and move over,” meteorologist Ethan Williams said Monday. “This type of weather pattern is really difficult to forecast accumulated amounts of rain.”