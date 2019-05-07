According to a press release from Stephenville City Manager Alan Barnes, beginning Oct. 1, 2019, the Erath County Justice of the Peace, Shawnee Bass, has decided that she will no longer operate the City of Stephenville Municipal Court. The Justice of the Peace caseload has increased dramatically over the past few years and she can no longer operate both courts. Because of this decision, the City of Stephenville will begin to operate its Municipal Court from City Hall.

The City of Stephenville is now accepting applications for the position of Municipal Judge. The requirements for the position are:

Knowledge of ordinances, statutes and court decisions relating to Municipal Court jurisdiction Knowledge of judicial procedures and rules of evidence as well as the organization, duties, powers, limitations and authority of the Municipal Court. Ability to analyze evidence, apply existing laws impartially and render prompt, equitable verdicts. Possess a sense of fairness and exhibit respect toward all persons including but not limited to argumentative and often hostile persons in court. Abide by the Employee Policies and Procedures Manual and subscribe to the core values of the City of Stephenville. Communicate clearly and concisely both orally and written. Operate a computer, software and other office equipment. Education/Experience Required:

Preferred valid license as an attorney issued by the Supreme Court of the State of Texas, and a member in good standing of the State Bar of Texas. Preferred experience as a Municipal Court Judge and TMCEC Certified Judges Education. Other Requirements:

Valid Texas Class C Driver’s License with satisfactory driving record, as defined by City policy. Proof of citizenship and/or eligibility to legally work in the United States. Must meet the minimum mandatory continuing education requirements for Municipal Court Judges as established by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Must submit to and pass a pre-employment drug test and criminal background check. Must be a resident of this state. Anyone interested in applying for the position should go to the city’s website at www.stephenvilletx.gov and go to the Human Resources tab. The application process is all on line. The first consideration of applications will take place on May 21.