The Stephenville Independent School District will see no changes to its board of trustees following Saturday’s election.

Dr. Ann Calahan, the board’s president, will now begin her seventh term. She received 554 votes to challenger Phyllis Stewart’s 467.

“Thank you for your support, confidence in me and your votes,” Calahan said. “A special thanks to the supporters who called and asked for yard signs. A heartfelt thank you to those who allowed me to post the large signs on their property. Now let’s come together as a community of supporters for our schools.”

Scott Osman will begin his second term after receiving 529 votes to challenger Monty Stone’s 477.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our students, teachers and community and to seek transparency and accountability in our school district,” Osman said. “I hope that more people become engaged in our schools and that we have contested school board races every year so that issues can continue to be debated in public.”