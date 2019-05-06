Don’t bet against Marysol Villeda.

Oh, she’ll admit she was shy in high school. So much so, one of her teachers voiced doubt about her ability to survive academically in college.

Marysol used that doubt as fuel.

“I’m on the introverted side,” she said, “but I look back every once in a while and say to myself, ‘You know what? That wasn’t true.’ ”

Proof of that teacher’s short-sightedness becomes evident as Marysol prepares to graduate in commencement exercises for the Tarleton State University College of Business Administration at 4 p.m. Friday with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management.

She’s also the keynote speaker.

A 2014 graduate of Hico High School, she began her college career at McLennan Community College in Waco. There she earned an associate’s degree in business before enrolling at Tarleton to work toward her bachelor’s.

“They had a Tarleton campus in Waco,“ she said, “but Stephenville was so much closer to home. I was able to drive back and forth each day.”

While in Stephenville, she was active in the student chapter of the Society of Human Resources Management, the international business honor society Delta Mu Delta, and the Society for Leadership and Success.

Additionally, she was a member of the College of Business Administration student advisory board and won the annual campus Research Symposium in 2018.

She credits the Tarleton curriculum and her professors for her achievements.

“Every professor out there is looking out for us,” she said. “Dr. (Reggie) Hall, Dr. (Randy) McCamey and Dr. (Brian) Martinson really made a difference in my life. I couldn’t have asked for better teachers.”

And her parents were always in her corner.

“They honestly made all this possible.”

Even though she collects her diploma Saturday, Marysol will be back on the campus soon.

She begins a master’s program in human resources this summer, adding that she hopes to make a career focusing on the compensation aspects of HR.