Stephenville High School was named the 2019 4A Theatre Team Champions during the State UIL Theatrical Design Competition on April 26 in Round Rock.

The champion team is the team that earns the most points in one-act play, film and theatrical design combined.

Several students on the theatrical design team also medaled during the competition as well.

In set design, sophomore Kacie Everett was the state champion and sophomore Peyton Skinner won third place.

In marketing design, sophomore Lauren Pope was the state champion.

In hair and makeup design, junior Maeci Ray was the state champion and senior Marisah Johnson was state runner-up.

In costume design, senior Reagan Henry won third place.

In the group design, seniors, Courtney McGuire for marketing, Tori Permann for hair and makeup, and Shalana Sherwood for costuming, were state runner-ups along with sophomore Callie Wells for set.

When points earned from theatrical design were added to points earned by junior Sierra Hastings, who was coached by Jennifer Jones, business and technology teacher, and Mindy Pope, theatre arts teacher, for her fifth-place state UIL Film, "Angels and Demons," Stephenville High School was named 2019 4A Theatre Team Champions.

Stephenville High School was also named 4A Theatre Team Champions in 2017.

Visual arts teacher Emily McLemore and Pope are extremely proud of their students and their “amazing work.”

“They spent almost eight months working on their pieces and have been rewarded. Their work will be on exhibition for a year as part of the theatrical design state winner collection,” Pope said.