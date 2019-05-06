An Erath County grand jury indicted 13 individuals last week on charges ranging from forgery (by passing) to driving while intoxicated with previous intoxication manslaughter.

Those indicted include:

• Skye Reiner Brown, 23, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

• John Steven Dokken, 29, driving while intoxicated (3rd or more offense), a third-degree felony.

• Robert Dietrik Eppenhaur, 43, possession of a substance in penalty group 1 (less than one gram), a state jail felony.

• Sebastian Conrado Facio, 28, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

• Ryan Charles Guthrie, 35, possession of a substance in penalty group 1 (one gram or more but less than four grams), a third-degree felony.

• Stephen Wayne Harrell, 26, possession of a substance in penalty group 1 (less than one gram), a state jail felony.

• Rodney Lee Harrison, 27, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

• Dawn Cherise Hayworth, 47, possession of a substance in penalty group 1 (less than one gram), a state jail felony and aggravated assault (with a deadly weapon), a second-degree felony.

• Clayton Alexander Kilcrease, 25, possession of a substance in penalty group 1 (less than one gram), a second-degree felony.

• Teresa Dell Morgan, 45, forgery (by passing), a state jail felony.

• Tyrone Ski Pittman, 18, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

• Aaron Russell Towe, 26, criminal mischief ($2,500 or more but less than $30,000), a state jail felony and robbery, a second-degree felony.

• John Robert Jr. Weber, 57, driving while intoxicated with previous intoxication manslaughter, a third-degree felony.