The Bosque River Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet on Tuesday, May 14, to install officers for the 2019-21 term. They will meet at 2 p.m. at R&R BBQ in Stephenville where they will enjoy lunch in the private room.

District II Representative Linda Jackson of Wichita Falls will give an update on DRT activities at the state level and install the new officers. The officers will be: Judith D’Amico, president; Gloria Lietz, vice president; Sheridyn Morgan, secretary; Celia Shackelford, treasurer; Toni Morgan, registrar; Mary Mercer, chaplain; Gwen Swink, historian; Jane Klein, CRT sponsor.

Each member will give one fact about the ancestor that enabled them to join DRT.

To join a woman must be a direct descendant of a man or woman who was in Texas prior to February, 1846. Chapter members live in Erath, Bosque, Somervell, Hamilton, Comanche and Eastland counties.