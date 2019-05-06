Graham Street Church of Christ members were unaware that bricks had begun falling off the building of the Family Center on Saturday while they were inside hosting a garage sale. It wasn’t until someone walked outside and noticed the problem that authorities were called.

Stephenville Asst. Fire Chief Chuck Elliott said no injuries were reported when the incident took place following a night of heavy rain.

“The structure of the building is intact,” Elliott said. “It was the brick veneer that was the problem. Our engineer said the building is in good shape and able to be used.”