AUSTIN

City to launch digital

tipping grant program

The city of Austin’s Music and Entertainment Division will be accepting applications during the month of May for Tip the Band, a new digital tipping grant program.

The initiative supports the division’s mission to grow revenue for local musicians. All local, regularly performing Austin musicians are encouraged to apply.

Ten local musicians or bands will be granted one tipping vessel through a competitive application and panel review process. Grantees will utilize the vessels to collect digital tips at live performances for a six-month period, for all local and traveling shows. Selected musicians will be required to market and promote their use of the Tip the Band program alongside a promotional campaign by the Austin Music and Entertainment Division. Following a six-month evaluation period, and upon submitting a final report, the band may continue utilizing the vessel to collect tips.

The program aims to address affordability concerns for Austin’s music community by creating a new and convenient revenue stream for musicians. Through the use of new technology — a digital tipping vessel — artists can collect digital tips from fans using a debit and/or credit card.

To apply: austintexas.gov/tipthebandonlineapp.

AUSTIN

Medical Center opens

outpatient imaging center

St. David’s North Austin Medical Center has opened a new imaging center dedicated to outpatient care for all ages. The hospital had combined both outpatient and inpatient imaging at one location in the building.

The Outpatient Imaging Center, in the hospital’s south wing, features two MRI suites and computerized tomography, ultrasound, radiology and nuclear medicine.

One of the MRI suites is equipped with a system that is particularly beneficial for pathological conditions involving the brain, spine, breast and musculoskeletal system. The new suites feature a caring suite for children/adults, including flat screen televisions. Children can also listen to music with noise-canceling headphones.

GEORGETOWN

Safety Week events

offered through Saturday

The city of Georgetown will celebrate Safety Week with events Monday through Saturday.

Events will include courses for senior citizens and adult self-defense, lifting safety and gym etiquette, CPR, water safety and traffic safety.

For a full schedule and to register: parks.georgetown.org/safety-week-may-6-11.

CEDAR PARK

Marketing workshop

at library Tuesday

A workshop titled “Marketing, Branding and Strategy: Secrets Revealed” will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

The workshop will focus on the consumer and self-perception of a personal or business brand with tactics, strategies and an open discussion of obstacles. Optimization and innovation methods will also be discussed.

Registration is required at conta.cc/2GQIIBY.

KYLE

Learn about scams

at business breakfast

The Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce will host Business Over Breakfast at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at Hampton Inn, 151 Bunton Creek Road.

The event will celebrate Small Business Month with speaker Jarrod Wise, vice president of communications for the Better Business Bureau. He will talk about the top 10 scams affecting businesses.

Admission is $5 for chamber members and $15 for guests. Registration is required at kylechamber.org.

SMITHVILLE

School district leader

to speak at Coffee Chat

The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Coffee Chat at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Olde World Bakery, 112 Main St.

The speaker will be Smithville school district Superintendent Cheryl Burns. Coffee is free to attendees.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran William N. McIntyre of Austin turned 93 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran William J. Ott Jr. of Austin turned 93 on Tuesday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff