The Stephenville Public Library is about to start their annual Texas Summer Reading Program from June 1 through July 31.

The program is designed to help children retain the reading comprehension skills that many lose during the summer.

It will kick off at 2 p.m. on June 5 with a Pecos Bill puppet show.

The Stephenville Public Library will provide free entertainment and fun activities for the children to help fill the long, summer days.

To participate in the reading program, children need to be under the age of 18 and they will need to read books, fill out reading logs and turn them in at the end of summer to receive certificates and treat bags.

“I’m really looking forward to the [Texas] Summer Reading Program because not only do we help kids retain literacy skills, but also provide fun and free activities during the summer,” said Children’s Programming Coordinator Cathy Paulino.

Other summer events at the library will include a visit from the Stephenville fire and police departments; a Dino Dig with Dinosaur Valley State Park; planting with the TSU Horticulture Department; Scary Critters with Fossil Rim Wildlife Center; Harry Potter’s Birthday Party (with a visit from the Tarleton State University Quidditch Team); movies; arts and crafts and special story times.

Some of the events require reservations, so visit the library at 174 N. Columbia or message them on Facebook.

For additional questions, call the library at 254-918-1240.