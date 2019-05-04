25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Three former U.S. presidents - Reagan, Carter and Ford - endorsed legislation Wednesday to ban the manufacture, sale and possession of combat-style assault weapons as a closely divided House neared today's showdown on the issue.

50 years ago:

Three wanton, needless killings of robbery victims in as many Texas cities were connected by state police Sunday who said they were looking for the same pair of sadistic killers in the slayings.

75 years ago:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Negotiation with the Russian government by officials of the proper government agencies for cooperation in the dispatch of supplies for immediate relief to prisoners of war of the Japanese was asked today by the federated organizations for Bataan relief in resolutions adopted at the convention.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Wilson has approved Postmaster General Burleson's recommendation that the telegraph and telephone systems be returned to their owners upon the enactment of legislation deemed necessary, and that the American cable lines be restored to their owners forthwith.