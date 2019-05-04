Three new people are set to take seats on the Stephenville City Council following Saturday’s election.

Local insurance agent Ricky Thurman beat Bradley Oglesby in a landslide in the race for place 5 after receiving 542 votes to Ogleby’s 105.

“Thank you to the voters for your overwhelming support. I look forward to working for you,” Thurman said Saturday night. “Thanks to the hard work by previous councils along with SEDA and city staff, I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to build on this positive and exciting time in the city I love. While we have many positives coming down the line, it is important to remember that we also face a number of challenges. There are many important decisions to be made over the next two years. You will get all I have to give in service to our uniquely special city.”

Nick Robinson was elected to place 3 and Gerald Cook was elected to place 7 after neither garnered an opponent.

Robinson, 37, has lived in Stephenville for the past 13 years working as the general manager of Danny’s Flooring and Interiors.

“I am super grateful for this opportunity and we are blessed to live in such a great community,” Robinson told the E-T. “I’m going to spend as much time as possible learning the ropes and focusing on the big projects coming up with public works, and economic development.”

Cook grew up in Dublin and graduated from Tarleton State University.

He retired from the corporate world in 2015 and moved back to Stephenville where he currently serves as vice chairman of SEDA.

“I am looking forward to serving on the council. It’s going to be very interesting because I have never served in an elected office before,” Cook said. “I think Stephenville is on the cusp of some great things and I plan to listen and learn and when decisions need to be made, I will use my best judgement.”

Incumbent Mark McClinton did not receive a challenge and was re-elected to place 1.

The four councilmen will be sworn into office on Tuesday, May 14.