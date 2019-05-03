Tired of all this rain and need a little outdoor fun?

Then Saturday’s return of the ever-popular Farmers Market in the downtown plaza couldn’t happen at a better time.

The event, which features locally-grown plants, fruits, vegetables, grains, eggs, nuts, honey and jellies, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on the first Saturday of every month through November.

“We are excited to start a new year. This is a great event people really enjoy,” said KayLee Pemberton, president of the Stephenville Downtown Merchants Association. “Merchants will also be sampling margaritas on Saturday so folks can sip, shop and enjoy our downtown area.”

There will also be a car show on the courthouse square held in conjunction with the Farmers Market.