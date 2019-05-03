The DeLeon Area Historical Society has scheduled its second annual Walk Among the Stones, an event to portray early settlers of the area, for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at the DeLeon Cemetery.

Pioneers being portrayed this year include Lee Bills, a turn of the century Texas Ranger, reenacted by Jackson Krause; Sam Houston McAfee and Willie Lou McAfee Lambert, early DeLeon residents, portrayed by David and Molly Kattes; W.C. Streety who moved to the area in 1873 and became one of DeLeon’s early merchants, reenacted by Toby Garrison; John Rankin VanZandt and Sarah Jane Latham VanZandt, early settlers of the Comyn area, portrayed by Stacy Smith and Xandra Carter; and Felix Terrill, an early day DeLeon merchant, reenacted by his descendant Feltz Terrill.

“It’s one of our ways of fulfilling our mission to help educate people about the history of our area and honor the pioneers who settled here,” said Don Holdridge, one of the directors of the DeLeon Area Historical Society.

Society President Linda Frank said the program is part of the DAHS effort to educate the public about the abundant history of the area and honoring early pioneers.

Admission is $5. Children 7 and younger will get in for free.

In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for a later date.