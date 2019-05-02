Among a flurry of discussion and a raft of proposed amendments, the Texas House on Tuesday gave a preliminary stamp of approval to a bill that would tap the brakes on what many see as runaway property tax growth.

The complicated issue has been a session-long priority for GOP leadership, and Senate Bill 2 is far from a done deal and even farther from being a criticism-free deal. Essentially, the bill limits how much taxing authorities can collect in revenue. Local leaders have warned the bill will have a dramatic and adverse impact on budgets and in particular worry about its effect on public safety, which typically represents a significant percentage of a city’s general fund budget.

This persistent worries sparked a wave of amendments, most of which were rejected along party lines, although several were approved.

Likewise, it’s important to point out that SB 2 will not reduce anyone’s taxes, but instead will provide more control over the process. That’s according to Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), who carried the legislation in the House and has emerged as a key confidante within the inner circle of House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (R-Lake Jackson). Burrows is filling the role of chairing the House Ways and Means committee.

“This bill simply gives people more insight into what’s going on, engage the process, gives a little more control over the process,” Burrows said in our story Wednesday. Some two dozen Democrats joined with Republicans in giving the bill preliminary approval by a 107-40 vote (with three members absent), according to our story.

Even as Gov. Greg Abbott took to the House floor and spent time discussing the measure with key lawmakers in advance of the six-hour debate, mayors from across the state wasted little time pushing back against the proposed legislation in a news release that aired their complaints, saying it will compromise their commitment to keeping citizens safe.

As our story reported, the bill had already been approved 18-12 by the Senate, and as written, it requires taxing entities with $15 million or more in combined property tax and sales tax revenue to obtain voter approval for some property tax increases. School districts would need approval for any increase that leads to collections more than 2.5 percent higher than the previous year; cities, counties, community colleges and hospital districts would need approval for increases that result in a more than 3.5 percent increase.

The bill also includes language intended to bring greater transparency to the appraisal and taxing process. The version debated by the House included several important changes. Hospital and community college districts are excluded from the reduced restraint, and school districts would face a 2 percent rollback rate.

The property tax legislation's final look will emerge following negotiations between the House and Senate as the Legislative session enters its final month. One important caveat to the House’s action on property taxes is it should thaw HB 3, the school finance bill that is in committee and awaiting Senate action. That bill would pump $6 billion into classrooms and $3 billion into property tax relief during the next two years.

Make no mistake, Tuesday’s action, while not final, was important and sets the stage for lawmakers from both chambers to work together. We hope as the final version of the SB 2 takes shape, they will listen to the important feedback from city leaders across the state.