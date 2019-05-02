Although Thursday morning was a little damp and dreary, that didn’t stop several community members from arriving at the courthouse at 7 a.m. in honor of National Day of Prayer.

The theme for this year was “Love One Another” and Pastor Ken May of Stephenville First Baptist Church opened the ceremony with John 13:34 which states, “a new commandment I give to you that you love one another. Even as I have loved you that you love one another.”

“It’s a great theme this year, just loving one another and man, we need that. You know, all this controversy, all this prejudice, all of the fighting and all of the struggles, just for people to come back to knowing to love God and to love people and that’s really what it should be about - us helping each other. Even though we have differences, even though we don’t all agree on things, we can still live in a nation of freedom and respect and loving one another,” May said.

Stephenville Mayor Pro Tem Brady Pendleton addressed the crowd of about 30 attendees and read a proclamation designating the first Tuesday in May as National Day of Prayer.

Kevin Miles, the associate pastor at First Baptist Church, asked the crowd to divide into groups, walk around the courthouse and pray at each point – north, south, east and west – for four different things: that God will bless the United States of America; that Americans will love one another, beginning among Christ followers; that the centers of influence in America will be blessed; and that God will deem this day as a catalytic spiritual movement across America.

“I just love today. It says that if you love one another and that if they are one, that Jesus and the father are one, then the world will know that Jesus has come for us and it’s just an opportunity to see unity and that God will move in a mighty way in the city,” said Jake Freels, youth pastor at the Cowboy Church.

Attendee Debbie Mills said she loves National Day of Prayer because the world comes together for this one event.

“I love it because it’s the feeling that it’s not just us; people are doing this all over the nation, so at the same time that we’re doing this, you feel like you’re a member of a much larger group because you can feel and see in your mind’s eye all these folks that are gathering with you. I've been coming to them ever since they started these and it’s just a special day every year,” Mills said.