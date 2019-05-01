The Amarillo City Council has approved a financial incentive request granting a 90 percent property tax rebate for FirstBank Southwest Tower residential use. During Tuesday's regular meeting council members voted 4-0 in favor of the effort. Council member Eddy Sauer was absent.

Officials said the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.1 Board approved the request from the project’s developer, Chase Tower LLC, and noted the applicants are proposing to convert the tower's 10th and 11th floors into 12 to 18 apartment units, with a total of $2.5 million in construction costs. It was noted in addition to the $2.5 million developers have proposed for the initial project, they have also made over $2 million in improvements over the last couple of years. Andrew Freeman, the city’s director of Planning and Development Services, said the TIRZ No. 1 incentive request is for 90 percent over 15 years, based on the base year of the 2019 value of $7.4 million and there will be a 90 percent reimbursement over the 15-year time period.

"If we don't incentivize this, they say 'that's fine, we're going to keep it at commercial', we keep our tax revenue exactly the same and we don't have that unique residential opportunity as a domino effect in supporting and advancing the investments that have already been made publicly and privately in what is strategically happening downtown," Mayor Ginger Nelson said. "To me this is a decision that is a domino-type decision toward that vision. How does that effect North Heights? We want to recruit a grocery store there. How does that effect the Barrio? They're wanting to recruit people who will come and shop on 10th Street, eat at their restaurants and shop in their cultural district."

Aaron Emerson, of Gaut Whittenburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate, said the idea for leasing retail space in the tower derived from what he called a massive vacancy created when Chase Bank vacated the venue at 600 S. Tyler St., along with Xcel Energy and West Texas A&M University. Emerson said the momentum of downtown sparked the idea.

"I've actually seen the significant amount of investment and improvement to that building," City council member Freda Powell said regarding the tower. "They have spent quite a bit of funds to update it to where it is today. The building has been totally transformed."