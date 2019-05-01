Parnassus Academy in Dublin invites the public to its showcase and open house from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Enjoy light refreshments at the purple Victorian home located at 718 N. Patrick Street while exploring the educational options available.

Parnassus offers a variety of choices - community fine arts classes for youth and adults in fencing, pottery, music and art; tutoring for middle school through college; curated curriculum for distance learning and traveling families as well as homeschool support.

Parnassus Academy was started three years ago by Sarah Cannady, who was a private tutor. Cannady sought to bring together mature, academically-focused students.

“There are many wonderful local programs but I felt there was a niche opportunity for something that focused specifically on classical teachings. All of my kids receive a strong foundation in the three R’s (as well as a fourth - Robotics) but also the three L’s of Latin, Logic, and Literature," she said.

They also offer Parnassus Academy for children in seventh through 12th grades, a homeschooling option which blends home and classroom environments.

Students attend two and a half days per week, then continue their assignments at home on the other days.

“My husband and I have been homeschooling for 20 years, with three children still at home. We were delighted to discover Parnassus and wish it had existed when our oldest two were high school age. It’s an amazing blend for us. Our kids are able to branch out and experience a broader world with different perspectives while still enjoying the family connection and flexibility which drew us to homeschooling in the first place," said Brandynn Stanford, parent and volunteer for Parnassus.

Enrollment is open now for the 2019-20 year. Application information is online at www.parnassus.academy or call 904-452-8460.

“Science and technology have always been passions of mine, and I’m excited to be able to share them with the next generations," Cannady added.