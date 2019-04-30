The Stephenville Optimist Club is hosting its annual auction from 6-9 p.m. Friday at City Hall at City Limits.

The auction will include live entertainment from Jon Young, food, a live auction, an online silent auction and a chance to win one of four raffle items.

Raffle tickets are unlimited and can be purchased for $50 each or five for $200.

Prizes include a 54” zero turn mower with trailer; a one-week getaway with travel voucher; a big screen TV; and a $500 Visa gift card.

Money raised will benefit Erath County youth.

“[The money] usually goes toward SPARD, things of that nature. That’s pretty much all that Optimist does is raise money for the kiddos of this area,” said Sheriff Matt Coates, a member of the Optimist Club. “Everything we do is geared toward the kiddos.”

Last year, the event raised just over $54,000.

To help contribute, message the Stephenville Optimist Club Facebook page or contact stsligh@gmail.com.

“[The public will love this event] just knowing their money goes toward the future of Stephenville,” Coates added.