AUSTIN

Meetings this week focus

on future of city parks

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of community conversations for the Our Parks, Our Future long-range plan, which is intended to help park planners prioritize investments for facilities and recreational programming over the next 10 years.

Meetings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Manchaca Road; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Mill Limited District Community Center, 11500 El Salido Parkway; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the International Buddhist Progress Society Buddhist Temple, 6720 N. Capital of Texas Highway; and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Austin Recreation Center, 301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

For more information: austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Country Club Creek Trail

to be discussed Tuesday

The Urban Trails Program will host an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with information on updates to Country Club Creek Trail between Elmont Drive and Oltorf Street.

The open house will be at the HI Austin Hostel, 2200 S. Lakeshore Blvd.

Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, this project will connect sections of Country Club Creek Trail to the south and the north. It will also provide a connection from Roy G. Guerrero Park to Mabel Davis Park.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Bullock Museum to host

talk on Texas infantry unit

The Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress Ave., will host “High Noon Talk: They Called Them Soldier Boys” at noon Wednesday.

Historian and author Gregory Ball will share some of his in-depth study of the Texas National Guard's Seventh Texas Infantry Regiment from his book, “They Called Them Soldier Boys.” Hear about some of the contributions of this unit, including the efforts of its Choctaw code-talkers in World War I, and discover how the unit's recruitment and training reflected the mobilization effort on the Texas home front.

Educators can sign up to receive continuing professional education hours by emailing education@thestoryoftexas.com.

SAN MARCOS

Free blood pressure clinic

offered Thursday afternoon

Angels for Elders and Wimberley Home Health will host a free blood pressure clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

For more information: 512-393-8400.

BUDA

Market in the Park

on Saturday downtown

Market in the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Buda.

The event includes local vendors, chamber members, farmers, artisans, antique dealers and musicians. It runs on the first Saturdays of the month, May through September.

For more information: bit.ly/2PiNw5S.

LEANDER

City's Day of Prayer

takes place Thursday

The city of Leander will host the National Day of Prayer from 6:45 a.m. Thursday at the Leander Police Department, 705 Leander Drive.

Breakfast and coffee will be provided by Chick-fil-A, and Priscilla Mendoza, owner of Chick-fil-A in Cedar Park and Leander, will be the guest speaker. A prayer balloon release will take place afterward.

ROUND ROCK

Dementia workshop

at library Friday

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior” will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Participants can learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

To register, visit roundrocktexas.gov.

ELGIN

Instagram class offered

as part of business series

A workshop titled “Instagram in Action” is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Body + Shine Wellness, 28 N. Main St.

Katy Gassaway will lead the course in the Social Media for Business series. Attendees should bring their phones and have an Instagram account set up.

For more information: 512-229-3227; community@ci.elgin.tx.us.

— American-Statesman staff